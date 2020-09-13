Follow the Colts progress in their season opener at Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts open the 2020 NFL season at Jacksonville against the Jaguars. The game will feature two new key players with quarterback Philip Rivers joining the Colts and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner making their Colts debuts.

4:07 p.m. Rivers finished completing 36 of 46 passes (78.2%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Nyheim Hines had 28 yards and one touchdown on the ground and another 45 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Parris Campbell caught 6 passes for 71 yards.

Darius Leonard had 9 tackles to lead the defense with 4 solo tackles. The Colts had 4 sacks and 6 tackles for a loss.

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of his 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

3:53 p.m. The Colts came out of the two minute warning with 1st and 10 on their 37 yard line. A Nyheim Hines run and a pass to Parris Campbell got the Colts into Jaguars territory. A roughing the passer penalty against Dawuane Smoot took the Colts to the Jaguars 31 yard line.

T.Y. Hilton almost held onto a big pass from Rivers, setting up a 3rd and 4 for the Colts. Rivers just missed Parris Campbell near the end zone on 3rd down and missed Hilton on 4th down to end the game.

The Colts start 0-1 after losing to Jacksonville 20-27.

When is the last time we saw TY w TWO big drops in crunch time?? — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

3:48 p.m. The Colts once again take over on their 25 yard line. A short pass to Nyheim Hines was followed by a first down pass to T.Y. Hilton. The Colts are down 20-27 at the two minute warning with two timeouts left.

3:43 p.m. The Colts take over on their 25 yard line. After two plays, the Colts faced a 3rd and 4 when Philip Rivers threw an interception to Andrew Wingard. Jacksonville takes over on the Colts 31 yard line.

Another force. Another colts season opener that just stinks. Said it. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

Two short run plays created a 3rd and 6. Minshew was tackled behind the line of scrimmage and Jacksonville had to settle for a 46 yard field goal attempt. The kick by Josh Lambo was good and the Jaguars lead by 7 with 2:50 left in the game.

3:34 p.m. The kickoff went out of the end zone, starting the Jaguars on their 25 yard line. James Robinson was stopped after a 1 yard run to open the Jacksonville drive. On the next play, Robinson picked up 27 yards on a swing pass.

Just over midfield, Gardner Minshew completed a pass to Tyler Eifert and then a Robinson run was stopped for no gain. On 3rd and 2, Minshew passed to fullback Bruce Miller right at the first down marker.Kenny Moore tackled Robinson behind the line of scrimmage but was called for a 15 yard horse collar tackle.

Minshew then threw a touchdown pass to a wide open Keelan Cole, giving the Jaguars a 24-20 lead over the Colts with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter.

3:25 p.m. A Jonathan Taylor two yard run was followed by a four yard run to opened up the 4th quarter. A Parris Campbell reception was stopped a yard short of the first down on 3rd and 4. On 4th down, Rivers threw an interception but a holding call gave the Colts a first down.

From the Jaguars 31 yard line, Taylor caught a pass and ran for 18 yards to the 14 yard line. A tough run by Taylor was called back for an illegal block by Jack Doyle, creating a 1st and 25.

Rivers threw to Nyheim Hines for 9 yards and then completed a 6 yard pass to Taylor. On 3rd and 10, Rivers completed to Hines who was short of the 1st down.

Rodrigo Blankenship drilled the 25 yard field goal to put the Colts back on top 20-17 with 9:39 left in the fourth quarter.

3:14 p.m. From the Colts 45, Philip Rivers missed Zach Pascal on 1st down. Jonathan Taylor ran for five yards and then Jacksonville's Dawuane Smoot was drawn offsides at the clock was winding down on the 3rd quarter, giving the Colts a first down.

The third quarter ends with the Colts and Jaguars tied at 17.

3:10 p.m. Philip Rivers was flushed from the pocket for a 3 yard run followed by a 2 yard Nyheim Hines run. Rivers missed a throw to T.Y. Hilton on 3rd and 5 but Jacksonville's Tre Herndon was called for pass interference, giving the Colts an automatic first down.

Two plays later, Parris Campbell ran for a first down but was flagged for a 15 yard unsportsman-like conduct penalty after the play.

On 1st down, Jacksonville's Myles Jack was called for pass interference and his teammate, Josh Allen, was injured on the play.

2:59 p.m. Jacksonville started the drive from their 20 yard line.

A James Robinson run and a James O'Shaughnessy catch were stopped setting up a 3rd and 8. Gardner Minshew passed to Collin Johnson for a 14 yard completion and a first down.

The Colts Xavier Rhodes was called for a 30 yard pass interference penalty against DJ Chark. Two more plays found the Jaguars with a 3rd and 3 when Minshew was sacked by Justin Houston after great coverage from the Colts secondary.

Josh Lambo kicked a 50 yard field goal to tie the game at 17 with 3:30 left in the 3rd quarter.

2:51 p.m. Jacksonville started the second half from their 25 yard line. James Robinson's opening run was stopped behind the line of scrimmage and a Gardner Minshew run was stopped setting up a 3rd and 9. Justin Houston sacked Minshew, forcing Jacksonville into a three and out.

Rookie Jonathan Taylor opened up the drive as running back for the Colts. Taylor had two runs to get to a 3rd and 1 but failed to pick up a first down on the next run. On 4th and 1, the Colts faked the hand off and Philip Rivers found Jack Doyle on the play action pass for 28 yards and a first down.

Frank Reich loves a good fourth down. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 13, 2020

Another Taylor Run and passes to Nyheim Hines and Mo Alie-Cox found the Colts with a 1st down just outside of the Jaguars 10 yard line.

An illegal formation penalty backed up the Colts to the a 1st and 15 at the 17 yard line. A short Taylor run and a Taylor screen had the Colts at a 3rd and 9. Rivers missed T.Y. Hilton in the end zone so the Colts settled for a 30 yard field goal attempt from Rodrigo Blankenship that missed off of the upright.

The Colts still lead 17-14 with 7:42 left in the 3rd quarter.

2:35 p.m. Philip Rivers finished the first half completing 20 of 24 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The injured Marlon Mack was the top rusher with 26 yards but will not return to the game.

Parris Campbell count four passes for 56 yards.

Linebacker Anthony Walker leads the defense with five tackles, four of them solo. Denico Autry has the only sack for the Colts.

#Colts head into halftime up 17-14 on the Jaguars:



•Philip Rivers had an ugly Rivers-like INT but overall good stuff. 20/24 for 227 yards👍🏻

•Nyheim Hines is still a very fast Swiss Army knife. Didn’t predict him to have 2 TDs🤷🏻‍♀️

•Defense looks uh..not good

•Hot Rod can kick🤓 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 13, 2020

2:23 p.m. The Colts Ashton Dulin took the kick off passed the 30 yard line. Rivers found T.Y. Hilton for a quick first down near the Colts 45 yard line.

Zach Pascal caught a first down pass followed by a Jack Doyle first down catch to get the Colts near the Jaguars 30 yard line.

Another Doyle catch was followed by a first down throw to Nyheim Hines. Hines had a chance to go out of bounds to stop the clock but cut up field and was tackled in bounds. The Colts let the clock drop to 9 seconds before calling a time out.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked the 37-yard field goal down the middle but Jacksonville called a time out just before the snap. On the second attempt, Blankenship's kick was good again and the Colts moved out to a 17-14 lead with 5 seconds left in the first half.

Jacksonville ran out the clock on the kickoff, ending the first half.

2:13 p.m. The Jaguars had a 3rd and 4 from the Colts 25 yard line. Gardener Minshew completed a pass to Keelan Cole for a first down.

That’s too easy. The #Colts secondary gets toasted. Twice. Jacksonville hanging around..how many times have we seen this. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

Two plays later Minshew found Laviska Shenault for a touch down, tying the game at 14 with 1:38 left in the first half.

2:06 p.m. A series of Gardener Minshew passes brought the Jaguars to the Colts 31 yard line. The Colts stuffed a James Robinson run and the clock ticked down to the two minute warning time out.

The Colts lead Jacksonville 14-7.

2:00 p.m. Marlon Mack was tackled for a three yard loss to start the next Colts drive. Parris Campbell caught a 17 yard pass to pick up a first down.

Marlon Mack caught a short pass two plays later but left the field with a limp after holding his right ankle.

Mack. Ankle injury. Ugh — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

Rivers found T.Y. Hilton on 3rd and 7 to get another first down.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor caught a screen pass and took the ball inside the five yard line for a 1st and Goal.

On 2nd and Goal, Jacoby Brissett came onto the field but was tackled at the 8 yard line.

Nyheim Hines caught a screen pass and scored his second touchdown of the day to make it 14-7 Colts with 4:45 left in the first half.

#Colts RB Marlon Mack left the game with an ankle injury. He’s questionable.



And as I type this, Nyheim Hines just scored his 2nd touchdown so this team has plenty of power in that backfield. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 13, 2020

1:47 p.m. Jacksonville wasn't able to convert a 3rd and 7 on the first play of the second quarter.

The Colts took over on their 15 yard line. A 20 yard pass to T.Y. Hilton setup a first down but an incomplete pass and another completion for no gain created a 3rd and 10. Rivers tried to find a well-covered Hilton for the 1st down, but the pass was picked off by CJ Henderson.

The Jaguars took over on the Colts 28 yard line. James Robinson carried the ball inside the 10 to setup 1st and Goal for Jacksonville. Gardener Minshew found DJ Chark for a 6 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 10:42 left in the first half.

1:36 p.m. The Jacksonville drive got into a 3rd and 5 from the Jaguars 20 yard line. But a Gardner Minshew pass to DJ Chark converted a first down.

Denico Autry sacked Minshew on the next play for a loss of 8 yards. An 11 yard Minshew run ended the 1st quarter with the Colts leading 7-0.

1:28 p.m. A few Rivers pass completions to Parris Campbell and rookie receiver Michael Pittman. and an 18 yard Marlon Mack run had the Colts quickly back in scoring range. The Colts fought to a 4th and 1 at the Jacksonville 4 yard line but the Nyheim Hines inside run was stuffed and the Colts turned the ball over on downs. The Colts still lead 7-0 with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

1:18 p.m. The Colts special teams group stopped the kick off return at the 13 yard line. A series of Jacksonville runs by James Robinson picked up two first downs to start the drive.

A face mask personal foul against the Jaguars setup a 1st and 25, negating another first down run by Robinson. The Colts stopped the drive and lead the Jaguars 7-0 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

1:08 p.m. The Colts received the opening kickoff and marched down the field and quickly scored a touchdown on a Nyheim Hines run for a very quick 7-0 lead over Jacksonville less than 4 minutes into the game.

That’s was too easy! Great balanced start by the @Colts 7-0. Opening drive @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

1:02 p.m. All Colts players stood up for the national anthem but head coach Frank Reich took a knee before the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars were not on the field for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The @colts coach Frank Reich kneels during the National Anthem while the players stand. Powerful statement. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 13, 2020

The Colts put out a statement about racial equality on Twitter saying they will not be silent, neutral or passive.

We will not be silent.

We will not be neutral.

We will not be passive. pic.twitter.com/TB7IjMpoYs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2020

12:55 p.m. The Colts are getting loose.

12:32 p.m. Philip Rivers is warming up for his first game with the Colts.

12:00 p.m. The Colts are listing five players as inactive for today's game:

QB Jacob Eason

S Julian Blackmon

DT Eli Ankou

WR Dezmon Patmon

TE Noah Togiai

The league is reporting no players or coaches tested positive in the latest round of COVID-19 screens, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Source: All players and coaches passed their COVID-19 tests on Saturday morning and should be good to go today for Week 1, pending the stadium health check. More positive news for the NFL and NFLPA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

11:30 a.m. The weather forecast for Jacksonville for today's 1 p.m. kickoff looks rough, according to 13News meteorologist Lindsey Monroe. Tropical Storm Sally is moving up the west coast of Florida, and might bring rain and possibly storms to Jacksonville on Florida's east coast during the game.