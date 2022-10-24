Colts head coach Frank Reich said the starting quarterback has a grade 2 shoulder separation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday, quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start over Matt Ryan against the Washington Commanders Sunday and for the rest of the year.

According to Reich, Ryan has a grade 2 shoulder separation. He will rest the week and be inactive on Sunday. Nick Foles will be Ehlinger's backup against Washington.

"It's a big step but we think he's ready," Reich said of Ehlinger.

The announcement comes after the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans Sunday for the fifth straight time. Ryan completed 33 of 44 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown in the 19-10 loss. He also threw two interceptions.

The Colts are now 3-3-1 on the season.

Ryan currently leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (9), fumbles (11), and sacks taken (24).

