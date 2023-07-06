Jaguars unveil 'Stadium of the Future' design plans

The newly-renovated stadium will feature lookout decks that offer citywide views and a fitted roof membrane offering ambient lighting through stadium's interior.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled their new stadium design plans Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into the designs dubbed 'Stadium of the Future.'

The Jaguars and city of Jacksonville began working on a long-term stadium solution in July 2020 with a thorough assessment of the current stadium, TIAA Bank Field. The assessment concluded that it was possible to solve stadium challenges via a renovation of the city-owned facility versus new construction.

“We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project, the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come,” Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said in a news release. "From stadium discussions starting in 2016 to the formal process launched in July 2020 and now concluding, our objective has always been the same -- lock in a promising future for the Jaguars and help our downtown become an economic engine to lift all of Jacksonville, particularly areas that have been underserved."

HOK's Sports + Recreation + Entertainment practice, the developer of the project, collaborated with the Jaguars on turning concepts into more definitive renovation plans.

Stadium design highlights include a 360-degree concourse that is four times wider than before and will offer fans expansive views of downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River, interactive social bars and a variety of unique experiences alongside culinary delights native to Jacksonville. Additionally, the seating bowl flexibility will provide a base capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert.

"This transformation transcends the stadium’s boundaries. The design creates an iconic, accessible community nexus that ties together the surrounding neighborhoods and riverfront," said Peter Broeder, HOK’s design principal. “The venue will celebrate Jacksonville’s natural landscape and climate, offering a park-like ambiance enriched by the latest amenities, engaging social spaces and state of the art technology. This unprecedented project will position Jacksonville as a premier destination for top-tier sports and entertainment events for decades to come."

Developers kept sustainability in mind during the new design process as the open-air venue will feature a large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70 percent, lowering temperatures 10 to 15 degrees and protecting fans from the weather.