The NFL is back: Where to watch Thursday's game

Are you ready for some football? The 2022 NFL preseason begins Thursday on 9NEWS.

CANTON, Ohio — The National Football League (NFL) is back for the first time in 172 days.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders kick off the NFL preseason schedule with the 2022 Hall of Fame Game.

The game begins at 6 p.m. MT Thursday, live from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's the fourth appearance by the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars.

NBC begins its coverage at 5 p.m. MT Thursday with this year's first episode of "Football Night in America." Peacock will provide live streaming coverage.

The Denver Broncos begin their preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KTVD 20 and on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for those in 9NEWS' viewing area.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

