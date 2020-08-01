ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, he announced on Wednesday.

He said the process and decision was a difficult one, but through prayer and counsel, he said "it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life."

He went on to thank his coaches, teammates and fans.

"Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who have been there alongside me for every step of this journey," he said on Twitter.

"Through the good times and the bad, I always felt your love and support, and I hope I mean as much to you as you do to me," he said.

Some struggles this past season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs. He will still be remembered as one of Georgia's best quarterbacks.

Fromm threw for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage and quarterback rating of his college career.

In three years he threw for 8,236 yards, with 78 touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

He leaves school with the fourth-most passing yards ever by a UGA quarterback. His 78 touchdowns are also the second-most in program history.

He led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and trip to the national championship game in 2017.

Photos: Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) enters Bobby Dodd Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Nov 4, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back D.J. Smith (24) grabs Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Nov 11, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebackers Deshaun Davis (57) and Darrell Williams (49) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 40-17. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Oct 14, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against Missouri Tigers safety Ronnell Perkins (3) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) points against the Florida Gators during the second half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Nov 11, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Nov 18, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) rolls out against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates with fans after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Nov 18, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Nov 4, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes to wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES:

UGA adds 5-star CB Kelee Ringo to 2020 class

Georgia's D'Andre Swift to forgo senior season and enter NFL Draft

UGA nabs 5-star tight end Darnell Washington