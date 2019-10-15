JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks before the NFL trade deadline, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Jalen Ramsey confirmed on Twitter Tuesday night that Ramsey is being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jaguars cornerback is being traded to the Rams for a first-round pick in 2020 and a first-round pick in 2021, plus a fourth-round pick. The news comes after the Los Angeles Rams shipped cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. Take the First Coast News poll and tell us what you think of the trade.

The fourth-year pro has not played for the Jaguars since Week Three. His agent requested a trade following the Jaguars' Week Two loss to the Houston Texans. During that game, Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone were involved in a heated exchange; Ramsey reportedly met with the Jaguars' front office after the game and left that meeting feeling "at peace" about his decision.

“Some disrespectful things were said on their (Jacksonville) end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out,” Ramsey told Nate Burleson on the "17 Weeks" podcast. “I said, ‘It is time. My time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade.’”

Baltimore had reportedly attempted to trade for Ramsey following his Week Two request, offering first and second-round draft picks as well as tight end Hayden Hurst; the deal never transpired.

Now having acquired Peters, a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his own right, the Ravens appear to be out of the 'Ramsey Sweepstakes.' But with an opening on their depth chart, could Los Angeles now be entering the fray?

Jaguars owner Shad Khan had said prior to the Big Cats' Week Six match-up with New Orleans that he expected Ramsey to play; Ramsey was limited all week in practice and did not play Sunday.

