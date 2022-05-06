Video shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car crash

TMZ has released video of the crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — New video obtained by TMZ showed the moments leading up to the crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and what happened afterward.

WFAA first broke the story Wednesday night about Jones being involved in a minor accident near downtown. He was taken to a hospital but was later released home and was "fine," his son, Stephen, told the Associated Press.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue sources told WFAA that crews Wednesday evening were called to the accident in the area of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.

WFAA has not obtained a copy of the video of the crash, but police sources confirmed the video posted by TMZ is legitimate.

In the video, which appeared to be from another vehicle's dash camera, a light-color car can be seen driving into an intersection, slowing down and making a left-hand turn. In doing so, that vehicle pulled out in front of a dark-color vehicle. The dark-color vehicle is heard slamming on the brakes and is then seen slamming into the light-color vehicle.

It was unclear in the video which vehicle Jones was driving in, but TMZ reported that Jones was in the dark-color vehicle.

The video then showed a man who appeared to be Jones, who was walking with a limp, going to check on the occupants of the light-color vehicle. He was then seen leaning over to check his leg or knee area.

Sources told WFAA that Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland hospital.