EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the remainder of the 2019 NFL season with an ankle injury, Jets head coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday morning.

Siemian suffered the injury during the first half of Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. Gase added that Siemian will likely need surgery.

Siemian, 27, signed with the Jets in the offseason after spending one season with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Broncos seventh-round draft pick spent three years in Denver.

After previously losing starting quarterback Sam Darnold to mononucleosis, the Jets now turn to former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk.

RELATED: Steelers sign Paxton Lynch to practice squad

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AP

RELATED: So what exactly does the NFL consider holding?

RELATED: 10 takeaways from Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports