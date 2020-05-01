HOUSTON — One of the storylines from Saturday’s Texans-Bills Wild Card game at NRG was the return of J.J. Watt, who suffered what was considered a season-ending pectoral injury in week 8 against Oakland.

But the Texans star defensive lineman came back for the playoffs and had an impact in the Texans 22-19 overtime win.

Watt recorded one solo tackle and one sack, as well as two QB hits.

Coming back from injury was a risk that Watt was ready to take.

KHOU

“There were a lot of people who were questioning it or calling me crazy or telling me I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, but nobody knows what those feelings feel like,” he said. “Nobody knows what it’s like to be part of a group of guys like we have in that locker room.”

When asked how his injured pectoral muscle held up, Watt said he was 'pretty shocked' that it wasn't re-injured. There was one play in particular when he was chasing Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“There was one play where he (Allen) was rolling out and I dove for him and before I dove, I thought to myself, here it is. It’s either going to stay or it’s going to go. I dove and landed right on it. Popped up, checked it out and looked at the doctor who was standing 10 feet away. And said it’s alright.”

While the defense kept Houston in the game, it was the escape-artistry shown by Deshaun Watson in overtime to put the Texans in position for the game winning field goal.

“He’s unbelievable. You’re never out of a game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback,” said Watt. “The guy’s incredible. We knew all we needed was a spark. You add Deshaun Watson to a spark and you have one hell of a fire. That play at the end of the game, nobody makes that play. I’m very thankful and lucky to have him as my quarterback.”

Houston moves on to play either the Chiefs or the Patriots next weekend.