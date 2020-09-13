Joe Burrow, the first overall draft pick and Athens County native, made his first NFL start Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Athens County native Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in his first NFL game but the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion scored his first touchdown, and the first of Cincinnati's season, in the first quarter.

Burrow ran for a 23-yard touchdown to put the Bengals up 7-0 early in the game.

CALLED HIS OWN NUMBER FOR HIS FIRST CAREER TD!



📺: #LACvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/PdJzUA4VYj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2020

Cincinnati led 7-6 at the half.

The Bengals kicked two field goals and the Chargers scored a touchdown in the third quarter to tie it at 13 going into the final frame.

The Charges kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter and held off the Bengals to secure the 16-13 win.

The Bengals missed a field goal near the end of the game.