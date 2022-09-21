Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Cleveland Browns

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

One of the most popular Cleveland Browns players in recent memory is hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, cornerback Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract with his former team, in order to officially retire as a member of the Browns.

Selected out of Florida with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden's play was one of the few highlights during what was otherwise a dark period for Cleveland football. During his seven seasons with the Browns, Haden earned two Pro Bowl selections and was named a second-team All-Pro for the 2013 season.

In 90 career games in Cleveland, the Fort Washington, Maryland, native tallied 377 tackles, 101 pass defenses and 19 interceptions. In addition to his on-field performance, Haden became immensely popular for the way he embraced the city of Cleveland and could frequently be seen sitting courtside at Cavaliers games -- sometimes in full uniform -- even in the four years between LeBron James' departure for the Miami Heat and return in 2014.