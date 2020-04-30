x
KC uses 5th-year option on Mahomes, working on long-term deal

Both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising their fifth-year option on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, a person familiar with their decision told The Associated Press, though both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move. 

Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. 

If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the 2021 season.

