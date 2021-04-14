Kings of Leon to perform at first night of 2021 NFL Draft; Ann Wilson to sing National Anthem

The first night of the 2021 NFL Draft will take place on April 29 in downtown Cleveland.

The 2021 NFL Draft is coming to Cleveland -- and so are some of the biggest acts in music. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Kings of Leon will perform at the Draft Theater ahead of the start of the first round on April 29.

Portions of the performance, which will be a part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose, will air on the pre-draft coverage for the draft, while the entirety of the performance will stream on NFL.com. Pre-draft coverage is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the league has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and lead singer of Heart, Ann Wilson, will perform the National Anthem ahead of the start of the draft. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's All-City Choir will perform a special rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing, live from the Draft Theater in a performance that will air on the draft's national broadcast.