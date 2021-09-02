Klint Kubiak moves up to Vikings OC after dad's retirement

Kubiak is a former Regis Jesuit High School standout and played football at Colorado State University.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will keep their playbook in the family with the promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator.

His father, Gary Kubiak, retired last month. The decision by head coach Mike Zimmer was widely expected.

Klint Kubiak will be the sixth play caller for the Vikings in six years. His presence will provide continuity for an offense that ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards last season.

Klint Kubiak will turn 34 next week. He was the quarterbacks coach for the last two years. Keenan McCardell was also hired as wide receivers coach.

Andrew Janocko switches to quarterbacks coach.

