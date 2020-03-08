Reports: Lions' Matthew Stafford tests positive for COVID-19

The quarterback was previously placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just two days after the Lions put Stafford on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Sports Illustrated, Stafford was asymptomatic. He tested positive on Friday, after passing tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old quarterback was one of the most high-profile players to be added to the list.

Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

