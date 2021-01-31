Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. ESPN first reported the swap.
The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who need it.
Stafford asked to be traded shortly after last season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing season.
RELATED: With QBs Watson and Stafford available, Broncos may have league's top trade-market commodity: Drew Lock
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for 9NEWS KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.