Melvin Gordon to sign with Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad

Released by the Broncos last week, the veteran running back stays within AFC West and could play two games in next 5 weeks vs. Denver.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After he was cut by the Broncos last week, running back Melvin Gordon III told 9NEWS that because it's so late in the season, playoff contenders were hesitant to open up a 53-man roster spot for a player who didn't know their playbook so a stop on the practice squad would be the most likely way he got back in the league this year.

Following a weekend of games, Gordon's information proved correct as he is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

"It's a good opportunity for me,'' Gordon said.

The Chiefs are AFC West "rivals" of the Broncos although it hasn't been much of a rivalry lately as Kansas City has won 13 in a row against Denver. The Chiefs still have two games left against the Broncos this season -- in two weeks on Sunday night, Dec. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High and Jan. 1 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Gordon had other practice squad offers. Did he sign with the Chiefs so he could, you know, stick it to the Broncos?

"Nah, I'm not thinking about the Broncos at all,'' Gordon said. "They got enough going on. I'm just happy to be playing (bleeping) football again."

Besides, Gordon said the Chiefs made "no promises" he would be called up to their 53-man roster soon. His first task is to learn their playbook.

"I'm just going to get tapped in,'' Gordon said.

Gordon played the previous 2 1/2 seasons with the Broncos. He rushed for more than 900 yards each of his two seasons while playing on a two-year, $16 million contract. But fumble issues led to temporary benchings in games at the Chargers and partially against the Raiders.

He was waived last Monday and released upon clearing. He is making a $2.5 million salary from the Broncos this year, with offset relief from the Chiefs, who so far will be paying him a $15,400 per week practice squad salary for veteran players with more than 2 years of service time.

The Chiefs, who are Super Bowl favorites and on their way to their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 9-2 record, currently have Isaiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as their running backs.

