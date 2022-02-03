'I wasn't leaving through that': Mike McDaniel fist pumps after John Lynch's praise

McDaniel, head coach of the Dolphins and a Colorado native, made sure to stick around while the 49ers general manager said nice things about him.

INDIANAPOLIS — New Miami Dolphins head coach and Colorado native Mike McDaniel couldn't hold back the fist pumps as he listened to his old boss say nice things about him.

John Lynch, the 49ers general manger, spoke about his former offensive coordinator while taking questions at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

"I'm excited for Mike, I really am," Lynch said in Indianapolis. "I think highly of him as a person, as a friend. I have known him since he was a ball boy on my teams with the Denver Broncos, and I'm pulling for the guy. I think we all are because Mike's a special person, aside from being a special football coach."

Unbeknownst to Lynch, his former employee was in the crowd and showed his application for the kind words.

> Watch the exchange between McDaniel and Lynch below:

"F yeah, John," McDaniel said while fist pumping.

Lynch cracked a smile when he saw McDaniel in the crowd.

"There you are Mikey!" Lynch said. "I didn't even know you were there."

McDaniel responded that he was not going to step away before hearing Lynch's answer.

"Oh, I wasn't leaving through that," McDaniel replied. "I appreciate it, I'm out of here now."

