x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nfl

NFL awards 4 projects in helmet safety development program

CU Denver is receiving a grant to help develop new creations of helmet prototypes.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry puts on his helmet during an NFL football practice Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

Four organizations have been awarded a total of $1.37 million by the NFL to support the creation of their helmet prototypes.

As part of the NFL Helmet Challenge, a contest with an additional prize of $1 million, receiving grants will be Impressio Inc. and CU Denver; Xenith Project Orbit; Kollide; and the University of Virginia.

The Helmet Challenge aims to stimulate the development by experts, innovators and helmet manufacturers of a new helmet that based on laboratory testing outperforms all helmets currently worn by NFL players.

The contest is sponsored by the league and Football Research Inc.

Read the full AP story here

RELATED: When are major sports leagues restarting?

RELATED: Kids light up in PSA that compares youth football dangers to smoking

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports