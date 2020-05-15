NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK — NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

9NEWS Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis tweeted Friday afternoon: "Per NFL memo and Colorado’s safer-at-home guidelines, Broncos staff employees can return to headquarters/stadium on Tuesday. No coaches or non-rehabbing players. No word yet from Broncos on whether employees will return Tuesday or later date."