GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and with Kyler Murray entrenched as their franchise quarterback they are an appealing trade-up partner for other quarterback needy teams.

At least six teams have already approached the Cardinals about trading for pick number three, and the Cardinals are mulling over whether to deal the pick or use it to bolster another key area of need, likely along the defensive line.

Locked on Sports Today host Peter Bukowski spoke with Alex Clancy of Locked on Cardinals about the team's conundrum, specifically how they can get maximum value out of the pick in a trade.

"One thing the Cardinals absolutely need is another team not named Indianapolis to want the number three overall pick," Clancy said. "I don't think the Cardinals are smart enough to put this kind of chum into the water if there wasn't some validity to it."

The Cardinals have eight selections in the draft, but have significant roster turnover already taking place with 30 players entering free agency.

They managed to bring back nine of those players and signed 11 more, but still have holes to fill throughout their roster, and trading back to acquire more picks is a smart way to acquire future assets that won't break the bank or push the salary cap.

Arizona is familiar with trading down in the draft, having done so in 2014 when they moved from 20 to 27 in exchange for a pair of picks. They also dealt last year's first round pick for Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, and even traded up in 2018 in the ill-fated move for quarterback Josh Rosen.

Whether the Cardinals can entice someone to pay what they believe is fair compensation for the third pick in a quarterback-heavy draft class remains to be seen, but with a few weeks until the draft there is plenty of time for things to change.