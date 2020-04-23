2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick live updates, highlights, analysis

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is taking place on Thursday night.

The NFL Draft is finally here.

And it promises to be one unlike any other.

With the circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulting in physical distancing practices, this year's draft will be held virtually, with teams drafting from the confines of their own homes.

That also holds true for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who will be hosting the event from his own basement. And while the league has promised to be lenient with the possible technical difficulties, there's still no telling what effects the circumstances might have.

Over the course of Thursday night's first round, we'll keep you updated with all the latest from the unprecedented event. What follows is a live blog of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, complete with pick by pick updates, highlights and analysis.

1. Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals make reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow the first overall pick. Leading LSU to a 15-0 record and a College Football Playoff championship, the Athens, Ohio, native completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2019.

2. Washington Redskins - Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

For the second straight draft, the Redskins use their first-round pick on a Washington D.C. native who spent his college career at Ohio State. A year after selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Washington takes Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young, who tallied 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles.

3. Detroit Lions - Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Two Buckeyes go back to back as Detroit takes the Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. In 13 games in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah tallied 9 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.

4. New York Giants - Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

In an offensive tackle-heavy draft, the Giants get the first selection, taking Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to protect quarterback Daniel Jones' blindside.

5. Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Despite injury concerns, the Miami Dolphins take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Considered the top quarterback prospect in the class entering his junior season, Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 9 games last season.

6. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Quarterbacks go back to back as the Chargers nab Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. In his senior season with the Ducks, the 6-foot-6 Herbert completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,41 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

7. Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Carolina Panthers take one of the most talented defensive players in the draft in Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown. In 12 games in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Brown tallied 11.5 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks.

8. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons may be one of the most complete "hybrid" prospects ever, with 4.39 speed and the ability to get to the quarterback as well as cover top receivers. Last season at Clemson, he tallied 104 total tackles, seven sacks, and three interceptions.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars - CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The second defensive back taken, Henderson is a Florida native who was a three-time All-SEC star for the Gators. He did not have an interception in 2019, but mostly because teams would not throw his way.

10. Cleveland Browns - Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Browns needed more line help after last year's 6-10 collapse, and they got it with the big man from Bama. Although he is a right tackle by trade, it is assumed Wills can easily slide over to the left, as he spent multiple years protecting Tua Tagovailoa's blind side.

11. New York Jets - Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The linemen are flying off the board, as the Jets now get protection for young Sam Darnold. Bechton is a BIG dude (6-foot-7, 369 pounds) who is also quick (5.10 40-yard dash).

12. Las Vegas Raiders - Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Raiders' first pick in Vegas is a slight surprise, but no one doubts Ruggs' talent. The 21-year-old ran an incredible 4.27 40-yard dash and average 18.6 yards a catch with seven touchdowns for the Tide last season.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

After moving up a spot via a trade with the 49ers, Tampa got someone to guard Tom Brady. Wirfs is the last of the "Big Four" offensive linemen off the board.

14. San Francisco 49ers - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Niners moved down to gain an extra fourth-round pick, but were still able to take a dominant defender. Kinlaw had six sacks in 2019, most in the SEC among defensive tackles.

15. Denver Broncos - Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Many had Jeudy pegged as the top receiver in the draft, and now he becomes a weapon for young quarterback Drew Lock. The 21-year-old caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

16. Atlanta Falcons - A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Atlanta native is going home, and also filling a big need for the Falcons. The shutdown corner picked off two passes last year.

17. Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Could CeeDee Lamb be the next great Cowboys receiver? With the first pick of the Mike McCarthy era, Dallas snagged a man who averaged 21.4 yards a catch and hauled in 14 touchdowns last year.

Draft info, how to watch on TV:

Date: April 23, 2020

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

TV channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network