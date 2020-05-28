NFL, EA agree to extension of Madden video game franchise

The extension means EA Sports will continue to be the league’s exclusive publisher of football simulation games through 2026.

The Madden franchise will continue to be a part of the gaming universe for at least the next six years.

NFL owners have approved an extension of their deal with Electronic Arts, continuing a relationship that has existed for 30 years. It was also recently approved by the NFL Players Association.

The current contract was set to expire after the 2021 season. The extension means EA Sports will continue to be the league’s exclusive publisher of football simulation games through 2026.