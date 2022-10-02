Four NFL teams have marketing rights in Germany.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Football League announced Wednesday that it will play its first-ever regular season game in Germany next season in Munich.

The NFL International Series will make its first trip to FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions, for two games over the next four years. Frankfurt Stadium will also host two games as part of the International Series.

In addition to the Germany game, the NFL will play three regular season games in the United Kingdom and one in Mexico. The only team confirmed to play internationally is the Jacksonville Jaguars, as part of an agreement to play a home game at Wembley Stadium in London.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

The Panthers played in London in 2019, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccanneers 37-26. The team's Twitter account hinted that Carolina may play in Germany but the NFL hasn't released any details at this time.

Maybe we’ll see our friends there soon 👋 https://t.co/m4n5cEj6M1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 9, 2022

In December, the NFL announced that the Panthers were awarded marketing rights in Germany as part of the league's international strategy. Three other teams were also granted marketing rights in Germany: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

