NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes.
Credit: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

NEW YORK — The NFL and the players’ union have sent a planner to the 32 teams outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities. 

A memo written by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the NFL Players Association describes protocols focusing on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19, including response for new infections. 

Also included are instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing; hygiene, health education and medical services; food preparation; supplies; and team travel. 

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes. O

nly players rehabilitating injuries have been allowed to enter the buildings. 

