NFL Monday Night Football 2021 schedule

The NFL has released its 2021 schedule as it expands to a 17 game, 18 week schedule. Here is a look at its slate of Monday night games. Keep in mind that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this schedule could change. There will be no Week 18 Monday Night Football game.
All Monday night kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Week 1, Sept. 13: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Raiders
Week 2, Sept. 20: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Week 3, Sept. 27: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Week 4, Oct. 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5, Oct. 11: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Week 6, Oct. 18: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
Week 7, Oct. 25: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Week 8, Nov. 1: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9, Nov. 8: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10, Nov. 15: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 11, Nov. 22: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12, Nov. 29: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Week 13, Dec. 6: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Week 14, Dec. 13: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Week 15, Dec. 20: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Week 16, Dec. 27: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Week 17, Jan. 3: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers