NFL owners make changes to enhance diversity on many levels

All clubs will now be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach vacancies.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

Changes designed to enhance opportunities for minorities to get executive, head coaching and coordinator positions were passed by NFL owners. 

The changes include addendums to the Rooney Rule, which has fallen short in its goal of increasing diversity. 

All clubs will now be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach vacancies; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one external minority candidate for senior football operations or general manager positions. 

The 32 teams owners held a conference call to replace their spring meeting. 

A plan to reward clubs that hire minorities as head coaches or general managers with improved draft-pick positioning was tabled. 

