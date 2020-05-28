x
NFL owners table onside kick alternative proposal

On a conference call Thursday, the 32 owners also increased the number of players who may be designated for return from the injured list during a season.
NFL owners have tabled a proposal for an alternative to the onside kick with a fourth-and-15 play and approved testing expanded use of video replay in the preseason to aid in officiating. 

On a conference call Thursday, the 32 owners also increased the number of players who may be designated for return from the injured list during a season from two to three.

Also passed was making permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful extra points. 

