NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets

The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.

The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

The initiative will be done leaguewide, with each team deciding who it will honor and how to display the names.

Unlike the NBA, which is allowing players to wear slogans on their jerseys, the NFL will stick to names once a final agreement has been reached with the players’ association. The program will continue for the entire season.