MIAMI — Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and the biggest story not related to pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was the Miami Dolphins, who dropped 70 points on Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 3 of the season, with Miami jumping three spots all the way to No. 2 after their dominant performance.
Seattle, Green Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis all jumped three or more spots as well, while Dallas and Jacksonville were the two biggest fallers after disappointing losses to Arizona and Houston, respectively.
Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 3 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's ranking.
SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sports Today podcast, bringing you expert conversations on the biggest stories in sports, every morning, in under 30 minutes.
1. San Francisco 49ers (-)
Week 3: 30-12 win over Giants
2. Miami Dolphins (+3)
Week 3: 70-20 win over Broncos
3. Philadelphia Eagles (-)
Week 3: 25-11 win over Buccaneers
4. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
Week 3: 41-10 win over Bears
5. Buffalo Bills (+2)
Week 3: 37-3 win over Commanders
6. Dallas Cowboys (-4)
Week 3: 28-16 loss to Cardinals
7. Detroit Lions (+2)
Week 3: 20-6 win over Falcons
8. Baltimore Ravens (-2)
Week 3: 22-19 loss to Colts
9. Seattle Seahawks (+3)
Week 3: 37-27 win over Panthers
10. Green Bay Packers (+3)
Week 3: 18-17 win over Saints
11. Cleveland Browns (+4)
Week 3: 27-3 win over Titans
12. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)
Week 3: 19-16 win over Rams
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (-5)
Week 3: 37-17 loss to Texans
14. New Orleans Saints (-3)
Week 3: 18-17 loss to Packers
15. Atlanta Falcons (-5)
Week 3: 20-6 loss to Lions
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)
Week 3: 28-24 win over Vikings
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)
Week 3: 23-18 win over Raiders
18. Los Angeles Rams (-2)
Week 3: 19-16 loss to Bengals
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)
Week 3: 25-11 loss to Eagles
20. New England Patriots (+3)
Week 3: 15-10 win over Jets
21. Indianapolis Colts (+4)
Week 3: 22-19 win over Ravens
22. Washington Commanders (-3)
Week 3: 37-3 loss to Bills
23. New York Jets (-3)
Week 3: 15-10 loss to Patriots
24. Tennessee Titans (-2)
Week 3: 27-3 loss to Browns
25. Minnesota Vikings (-1)
Week 3: 28-24 loss to Chargers
26. Houston Texans (+5)
Week 3: 37-17 win over Jaguars
27. New York Giants (-)
Week 3: 30-12 loss to 49ers
28. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)
Week 3: 23-18 loss to Steelers
29. Arizona Cardinals (+3)
Week 3: 28-16 win over Cowboys
30. Carolina Panthers (-1)
Week 3: 37-27 loss to Seahawks
31. Denver Broncos (-3)
Week 3: 70-20 loss to Dolphins
32. Chicago Bears (-2)
Week 3: 41-10 loss to Chiefs