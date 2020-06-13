x
NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver

Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.
Credit: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation for charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.

As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest Friday to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown was accused of attacking the driver. Hollywood police say Brown didn’t want to pay a $4,000 moving bill.

Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

