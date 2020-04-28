NFL to hold 2021 draft in Cleveland from April 29-May 1

The dates were announced following the completion of a unique, stay-at-home draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL draft will be held in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1.

TV ratings soared over the weekend as fans soaked in every moment. The NFL officially awarded Cleveland the 2021 NFL draft last year.

The Browns will be celebrating their 75th anniversary next year.