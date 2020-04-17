The NFL will hold a practice remote draft three days before the real thing is done in the same way.

Commissioner Roger Goodell in March ordered all team facilities closed, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes.

Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure all goes smoothly next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

