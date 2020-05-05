NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 6 p.m. MST on Thursday.

NEW YORK — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

Monday's announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 6 p.m. MST on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt.