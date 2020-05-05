x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nfl

NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 6 p.m. MST on Thursday.
Credit: AP
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

NEW YORK — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night. 

Monday's announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 6 p.m. MST on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. 

The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

RELATED: Trey Marshall on Broncos not drafting a safety: 'I need to step up even more'

RELATED: London gone from Broncos 2020 schedule

RELATED: Broncos mailbag: What about offensive tackle and QB beyond Lock?