LOS ANGELES — The NFL wild-card playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years.

The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season. Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC was the final game of the weekend and drew the most viewers.

It averaged 35.8 million, according to Nielsen and Abode Analytics. That makes it television’s most watched show since last year's Super Bowl.

Tennessee's 20-13 victory over New England on CBS averaged 31.42 million viewers. Minnesota’s 26-20 win in overtime at New Orleans on Fox averaged 30.79 million while Houston's 22-19 OT win over Buffalo on ABC and ESPN averaged 25.41 million.

