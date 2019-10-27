Over the course of his six-year NFL career, Odell Beckham Jr. has made a habit of scaring opposing defenses.

But when the Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, the 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will be extra spooky.

Throughout his first six games as a member of the Browns, Beckham has made a habit of making statements with his footwear, wearing customized cleats that pay homage to some of his favorite sneakers. But rather than wearing cleats meant to mimick Air Jordan's or rare Air Max's against New England, Beckham will get in the Halloween spirit with an orange pair of his Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat with black pumpkin designs.

Nike

Nike

RELATED: 3 things to watch for: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

RELATED: ‘I’ll have what he’s having!’ Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. impressed by New England Patriots, QB Tom Brady

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘It’s definitely time for me to be more for’ Cleveland Browns

As for pregame warmups, Beckham will dive back into his rare sneaker collection with a beige pair of cleats inspired by the 2009 Air Force 1 Low Savage Beast.

Nike

Nike

Previously this season, Beckham has worn cleats -- both pregame and in-game -- that pay tribute to the Atmos Air Marx 1 Supreme 'Animal Pack,' Travis Scott Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Foamposite One 'Galaxy,' the Air Jordan 1 'Shattered Backboard,' the Air Jordan 5 'Fresh Prince' and the Air Yeezy 2.

In addition to his footwear, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has made waves with his wristwear during his first season with the Browns, routinely wearing expensive Richard Mille watches and inking an endorsement deal with Daniel Wellington.