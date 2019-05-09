CHICAGO — Can you feel it in the air?

NFL football is back and the 100th season kicks off on NBC Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears in an early NFC North battle.

The two teams also met in Week 1 in 2018, in the first Sunday Night Football game of the year. The Bears led that game 20-0 in the third quarter before Aaron Rodgers and the Packers staged a miraculous comeback and won the game at home 24-23.

Chicago got its revenge at home in Week 15, defeating the Packers 24-17, snapping a 5-game losing streak against Green Bay.

Since 2009, the Packers have dominated the rivalry with a 17-4 record against Chicago in that timespan.

Now, the Bears are fully rebuilt as Matt Nagy enters his second year, quarterback Mitch Trubisky enters his third and the stacked Bears defense, which includes Defensive Player of the Year candidate Khalil Mack, looks to will the team back to the playoffs for the second-straight year.

Green Bay comes in with a brand new head coach in Matt LaFleur as well as a revamped defense of its own.

Under the Sunday Night Football umbrella, the game will air on NBC, one of two Thursday night games on the network this season (Thanksgiving). Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth with Michele Tafoya on the sideline.

HOW TO WATCH

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Coverage Begins: 5:30 p.m. MT

Kickoff: 6:20 p.m. MT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

TV: NBC (9NEWS)

Stream: NBCSports.com

