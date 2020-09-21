Panthers' McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

The 0-2 Panthers will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers on Sunday.

Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a conference call Monday, “I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there more than Christian does."

High ankle sprains are generally considered 4 to 6-week injuries.

The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers on Sunday. It’s possible the team could sign Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad to provide depth.