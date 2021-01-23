Chiefs' Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship

Patrick Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Friday.

