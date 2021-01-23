x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

NFL

Chiefs' Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship

Patrick Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland.
Credit: AP Photo/Justin Edmonds
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles as he runs off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos in 43-16 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Friday.

RELATED: Mahomes takes the majority of snaps Thursday

RELATED: Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

RELATED: The ride ends: Cleveland Browns lose to Kansas City Chiefs 22-17 in AFC divisional playoff

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n