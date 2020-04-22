KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.

And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league - and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option - the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

The 2017 first-round draft pick (10th overall) has starred as the Chiefs' starting quarterback the past two seasons.

Mahomes, 24, eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the second-straight year and had 26 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions in Kansas City's championship campaign.

RELATED: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will reunite in Tampa Bay

RELATED: Increasing demand for athletic QBs boosted value for Broncos' backup Jeff Driskel

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports