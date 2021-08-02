It's an injury he had heading into Super Bowl LV.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — It looks like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo toe surgery tomorrow, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport tweeted that the quarterback will have surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as "turf toe." He adds that Mahomes is expected to make a full recovery after several months of rehab and noted that foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.

CBS Sports reports the Kansas City quarterback's toe hasn't healed up as much as Mahomes may have let on. Citing NFL.com, the outlet also shared the turf toes is "serious enough" to undergo surgery.

Fans saw Mahomes run the ball quite a bit during their 31-9 fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Prior to the big game, Mahomes said his toe was "pretty close to 100%."

"I mean having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline," Mahomes said during Super Bowl interviews. "Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, it makes it even better. But it's pretty close to 100% and I'm sure by game day it will be."

