After 137 days, Paxton Lynch is back in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday they have signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.

Lynch was the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and third quarterback taken in that draft. Lynch was chosen by the Broncos with a pick that was acquired in a trade with Seattle.

Lynch appeared in five games in two seasons with the Broncos.

The Broncos released Lynch on September 2, 2018.

Paxton Lynch passes against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

