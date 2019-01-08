It's not every day you see Peyton Manning strolling into TIAA Bank field, but that was indeed the case on Thursday.

Tom Coughlin escorted him inside the Jaguars practice facility, with Manning's son in tow.

Manning played quarterback for 18 seasons with the NFL, playing for the Indianapolis Colts and then later, the Denver Broncos.

He still holds the record for the highest number of touchdown passes thrown and the most Pro Bowl appearances by a quarterback.

At this time, it's not clear why Coughlin brought him to training, but fans were ecstatic to see him there.

This is the last day of the team's 2019 open practices.

