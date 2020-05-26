Peyton Manning on possibly becoming NFL broadcaster: 'Can't say never forever'

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday morning Manning did not rule out the possibility of joining an NFL broadcast booth one day.

DENVER — Fresh off his victory with Tiger Woods at "The Match" on Sunday afternoon, Peyton Manning is back in the spotlight of the sports world.

If we're being honest, Manning never left, but at a time when the country is starved for live action the charity golf tournament delivered record ratings.

The former Broncos QB appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday morning to discuss the battle he and Woods had with Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, but the interview hit on a wide-range of subjects.

Perhaps the most interesting topic covered was Manning's future plans -- something folks have been interested in since the day he retired.

Specifically, since he's so comfortable on camera and has a great sense of humor, many want to know if Manning will enter an NFL broadcast booth. He didn't rule it out.

"I haven't said 'no' forever, I've said 'no' to this year. It doesn't feel like the right time. I believe in taking it a year at a time," Manning told Eisen. "I don't really have a five-year plan or a 10-year plan. I've just tried to ease into this second chapter by keeping myself busy, keeping myself stimulated."

While fans won't catch him on the mic for games in 2020, it's clear Manning hasn't ruled out the possibility down the road. Football is still top of mind.

"I love watching the games, going to games -- we still go to all the Broncos' games. I catch myself analyzing the game in my head when I'm watching it," Manning said. "(Broadcasting) is not in the cards for me right now, but can't say never forever."

That final sentence made it seem like it's something the former two-time Super Bowl champion might try eventually.

As for social media, don't anticipate Manning on Twitter anytime soon, after his brother Eli joined and gained quite a following over the weekend.

"I wouldn't hold your breath. I used to have a flip phone up until a couple of years ago. I'm still kind of catching up," Manning told Eisen with his usual dry-wit.