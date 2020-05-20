x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nfl

'Peyton's Places' to return to ESPN+ for 2nd season

The new season will include 15 episodes and will run from Thanksgiving through the Super Bowl.
Credit: AP
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a football prior to an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BRISTOL, Conn. — “Peyton’s Places,” an Emmy-nominated ESPN series in which Peyton Manning takes a lighthearted look at the history of the NFL, will return for a second season.

ESPN says the new season will include 15 episodes on its streaming service ESPN+ and will run from Thanksgiving through the Super Bowl.

A five-time NFL Most Valuable Player who becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, Manning hosted the 30-episode docuseries in 2019 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.

RELATED: Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady over his 'breaking and entering' incident

RELATED: Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports