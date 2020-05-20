'Peyton's Places' to return to ESPN+ for 2nd season

The new season will include 15 episodes and will run from Thanksgiving through the Super Bowl.

BRISTOL, Conn. — “Peyton’s Places,” an Emmy-nominated ESPN series in which Peyton Manning takes a lighthearted look at the history of the NFL, will return for a second season.

A five-time NFL Most Valuable Player who becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, Manning hosted the 30-episode docuseries in 2019 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.