A former Philadelphia Eagles top draft pick has been shipped out of the nest.

The team has traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Eagles will receive a third round pick in this year's NFL Draft, and a conditional second round pick in 2022.

Wentz, 28, had an up-and-down tenure with Philadelphia to say the least.

After being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Wentz led Philadelphia to a 7-9 record in his rookie year.

However, with one season under his belt, Wentz progressed mightily in 2017, leading the Eagles to a record of 11-2 through 13 games.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Rams put an end to Wentz's season, and a damper on a 33 touchdown performance to that point in the season.

After that, backup quarterback Nick Foles took the reins and helped lead to the Eagles to the team's first Super Bowl title later that season.

In recovery from his knee injury, Wentz missed only the first three games of the 2018 season before again missing time late in the year with a back injury.

2019 looked like it could be Wentz's season, as he signed a four-year, $128 million extension with the team, and it was the first year since his rookie campaign that he made it through the entire 16-game stretch healthy.

Of course, a Jadeveon Clowney hit-to-the-head ended the NFC Wild Card game early for Wentz, and the Eagles were not able to pull out the victory behind backup quarterback Josh McCown.

That led to the 2020 season: a year in which the Eagles chose quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft, creating immediate speculation about Wentz's future in Philadelphia.

The selection of Hurts combined with an aging and injury depleted roster created the result of Wentz's and the Eagles' 2020 season: an unmitigated 4-11-1 disaster.

Before being pulled as the starter with four games left in the season, Wentz led the team to a 3-8-1 record and threw for 16 touchdowns with a league-high 15 interceptions.

While the entire Eagles roster played poorly, Wentz clearly had his worst season as a pro, as well.

Throughout his tenure with Philadelphia, there had been various reports questioning Wentz's leadership and locker room acumen.

Whether those reports are true are unknown -- but it does appear that there is no love lost between Wentz and the Eagles.