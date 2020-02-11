Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to overcome four turnovers and the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to overcome four turnovers, Rodney McLeod returned a fumble 53 yards for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-9.

A pair of two-win teams fighting for first place in the weak NFC East in Week 8 put on a sloppy performance fit for the preseason instead of prime time.

The Eagles took control of the division with their second straight win.

Receiver Travis Fulgham continued to make the most of his opportunity, hauling in six catches for 78 yards and a score that ended up being the game-winner late in the third quarter.

Dallas has lost three in a row. Dallas rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick from James Madison making his first start, got sacked four times and lost two fumbles.