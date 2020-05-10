Wentz rallies Eagles to 1st win of season, 25-20 over 49ers

The Eagles earned their first win of the season, 25-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

SAN FRANCISCO — Carson Wentz hit Travis Fulgham on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 5:50 remaining to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to their first win of the season, 25-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Eagles missing their top three receivers and No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert, the little-known Fulgham delivered the play of the game for Philadelphia.

Fulgham also finished the day as the Eagles leading receiver with 57 yards on two catches.

Wentz finished Sunday night's game with 193 yards through the air, an interception, and a rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders was the team's leading rusher with 46 yards.

On the other side, Nick Mullens committed three turnovers to send the Niners to their second home loss of the season.

The Eagles will look to get healthy as they head back east.