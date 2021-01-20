Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "It's just time."

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rivers, who took the Colts to the playoffs in his only season with the team, told the newspaper, "It's just time."

Rivers played 17 season in the NFL — 16 of them with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Colts for his final season.

In his last year, Rivers threw for 4,478 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Colts to the playoffs, ultimately losing in the AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rivers is finishing his NFL career ranked fifth for both all-time passing yards (63,440) and all-time passing touchdowns (424).

On Twitter, the Colts thanked Rivers for his time with the team.

In a statement to ESPN, Rivers said he was grateful to both the Chargers and the Colts for his time in the league and thanked fans, teammates and referees for their relationships with him.

Read Rivers' full statement below:

Philip Rivers’ statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous: pic.twitter.com/30KaEFGy0X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021

"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.

Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.

Thanks to the support staff.

I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter.

I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.

Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine.

Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y'all's unwavering support.