Phillip Lindsay is back on an NFL roster

The running back had previously been released by the Colts last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Phillip Lindsay is back in the National Football League.

The running back signed with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Tuesday.

The former South High School, University of Colorado and Denver Broncos star had previously been released by the Colts on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Lindsay, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Colts in May after splitting the previous season between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. In 14 games between them, he rushed for 249 yards and a touchdown, and also caught four passes for 49 yards.

Lindsay rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries in this preseason for Indianapolis.

We have signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 6, 2022

Over four seasons at CU Boulder, the Denver native rushed for 2,708 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 87 passes for another 743 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He made the Broncos roster in 2018, becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to ever make the Pro Bowl. He was also named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team after gaining 1,278 yards from scrimmage on 227 touches and scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Lindsay followed up his rookie-year success with 1,011 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first undrafted rookie to break the 1,000-yard barrier in each of his first two seasons.

Lindsay missed five games in the 2020 season due to injury and finished with 502 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

